Pride is a song by musicians from eight countries

It was in Belgium last year that rapper Ali Gul Pir met Aaron English, and now they have a collaboration featuring nine artists from eight countries, including themselves.

Pride is what Aaron calls a “lockdown collaboration”. He says 2020 had been a very tough year, but he is glad the artists were able to put this song together. Ali said he is honoured to be part of Pride.