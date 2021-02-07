Sunday, February 7, 2021  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica

Grisham said he was 'blown away'

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica

Photo: AFP

A meteorologist in the US Navy was pleasantly surprised to recover a wallet he had lost53 years ago in Antarctica.

Paul Grisham, 91, did not even remember losing the billfold when friendly strangers contacted him to return it via mail, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported this week.

The lucky discovery was made during the 2014 demolition of the scientific base on Ross Island, where Grisham had been stationed as a weather forecaster from October 1967 to November 1968.

The sailor’s wallet was hidden behind a locker and contained, among other things: his Navy identity card, his driver’s license, a reference card for what to do in case of a biological or chemical weapons attack… and a ration card for beer.

Grisham said he was “blown away” that so many people had gone to great lengths to reunite the wallet with its owner.

It took a long line of Good Samaritans to return the wallet to him.

The head of a research group in Antarctica contacted one of his former employees, who previously had successfully reunited a Navy ID bracelet — spotted for sale in a store — with its rightful owner.

Along with his daughter, they appealed to a foundation for veterans, who in turn contacted the Naval Weather Service Association, of which Grisham had been a member.

The wallet finally arrived last Saturday in good condition at Grisham’s home in San Carlos, northern California.

FaceBook WhatsApp
antarctica
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
antarctica
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Peshawar’s Charlie Chaplin lands a job offer from government
Peshawar’s Charlie Chaplin lands a job offer from government
Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore
Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore
Ayeza Khan, Ertugrul’s Gülsim Ali come together for a project
Ayeza Khan, Ertugrul’s Gülsim Ali come together for a project
German vlogger embraces Islam after spending a year in Pakistan
German vlogger embraces Islam after spending a year in Pakistan
Lahore Museum displays old metal masks made by Germans
Lahore Museum displays old metal masks made by Germans
Qavi Khan stars in new drama by Pakistani-American filmmaker
Qavi Khan stars in new drama by Pakistani-American filmmaker
People visit this Attock station to read books, meet friends
People visit this Attock station to read books, meet friends
Mohsin Hamid's Exit West makes its way to Netflix
Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West makes its way to Netflix
US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica
US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica
AOC hailed as Left hero after she talks trauma, assault
AOC hailed as Left hero after she talks trauma, assault
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.