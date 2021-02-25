Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

This thaal of ‘gold biryani’ costs Rs43,275

It is garnished with 23-karat edible gold

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
This thaal of ‘gold biryani’ costs Rs43,275

Photo: Instagram/Bombay Borough

Dubai’s Bombay Borough restaurant has introduced its most expensive biryani.

“The dish of the season has arrived,” the restaurant said. “Introducing the Royal Gold Biryani.”

Photo: instagram/Bombay Borough

The thaal comes with gold leaf kebabs, the Kashmiri lamb seekh kebabs, old Delhi lamb chops, Mughlai koftas and malai chicken served on a bed of saffron-infused biryani. A number of sauces, raitas and curries are also served with the meal.

It is garnished with 23-karat edible gold and costs AED1,000, which amounts to Rs43,275.

The platter takes up to 45 minutes to prepare.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dubai gold biryani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
dubai, biryani
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home
Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar yells at journalist
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar yells at journalist
#MeToo: ‘India’s MJ Akbar ruling exemplary for Pakistan trial courts’
#MeToo: ‘India’s MJ Akbar ruling exemplary for Pakistan trial courts’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.