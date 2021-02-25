This thaal of ‘gold biryani’ costs Rs43,275

Dubai’s Bombay Borough restaurant has introduced its most expensive biryani.

“The dish of the season has arrived,” the restaurant said. “Introducing the Royal Gold Biryani.”

Photo: instagram/Bombay Borough

The thaal comes with gold leaf kebabs, the Kashmiri lamb seekh kebabs, old Delhi lamb chops, Mughlai koftas and malai chicken served on a bed of saffron-infused biryani. A number of sauces, raitas and curries are also served with the meal.

It is garnished with 23-karat edible gold and costs AED1,000, which amounts to Rs43,275.

The platter takes up to 45 minutes to prepare.

