The Burning Champa wants you to love your body

The Burning Champa, a collection of poems, is the third publication by Zuka Books. It talks about women’s experiences with mental health, motherhood and romance.

It’s the first book by Zahra Hameed. “I write and draw with the hope that women in Pakistan are viewed as something not to be silenced but something to be celebrated and respected for their individuality,” said Zahra.

She is an advocate for body positivity and mental health and posts about these topics on social media handle Dewanezahra.

The publication was coupled with a campaign by clothing brand Generation, and a song with Rakae Jamil of Mughal e Funk.

“It is time to clear away the cobwebs in the Pakistani literary market and bring forth new voices and fresh literary style. I am delighted to publish The Burning Champa as it is something utterly brilliant and beautiful. It is exciting to see how the literary industry in Pakistan is picking up and spilling into the arts as a whole, really showing the power of the written word,” said Mehr Husain, founder of Zuka Books.