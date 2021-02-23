Tuesday, February 23, 2021  | 10 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

The Burning Champa wants you to love your body

Book written by Zahra Hameed

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Burning Champa wants you to love your body

Photo: Generation

The Burning Champa, a collection of poems, is the third publication by Zuka Books. It talks about women’s experiences with mental health, motherhood and romance.

It’s the first book by Zahra Hameed. “I write and draw with the hope that women in Pakistan are viewed as something not to be silenced but something to be celebrated and respected for their individuality,” said Zahra.

She is an advocate for body positivity and mental health and posts about these topics on social media handle Dewanezahra.

The publication was coupled with a campaign by clothing brand Generation, and a song with Rakae Jamil of Mughal e Funk.

“It is time to clear away the cobwebs in the Pakistani literary market and bring forth new voices and fresh literary style. I am delighted to publish The Burning Champa as it is something utterly brilliant and beautiful. It is exciting to see how the literary industry in Pakistan is picking up and spilling into the arts as a whole, really showing the power of the written word,” said Mehr Husain, founder of Zuka Books.

FaceBook WhatsApp
the burning champa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
the burning champa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home
Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home
MJ Akbar case is #MeToo victory for South Asia: Meesha
MJ Akbar case is #MeToo victory for South Asia: Meesha
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Women are paid more than men in dramas: Amar Khan
Women are paid more than men in dramas: Amar Khan
Ali Zafar honours Sadpara with ‘Paharon ki Qasam’
Ali Zafar honours Sadpara with ‘Paharon ki Qasam’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.