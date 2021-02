Record was previously held by another Pakistani student

Rohan Khatwani, a ninth-grader from Tharparkar, has broken a world record by setting up the periodic table in just 1 minute 58 seconds.

The record was previously held by Natalia Najam from Lahore, who arranged the elements in 2 minutes 42 seconds.

The Islamabad Science Festival was held on February 13. .