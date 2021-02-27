Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

‘Sheenogai’ to release in cinemas March 26

It is inspired by the motorway rape case

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
‘Sheenogai’ to release in cinemas March 26

Photo: File

Listen
Sheenogai has become the first film to get a release date after the National Command and Operations Centre announced reopening cinemas in Pakistan from March 15. “Sheenogai is releasing on March 26,” director Abu Aleeha told SAMAA Digital on Friday. This film is Aleeha's take on people victim-blaming the woman who was raped on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway on September 9, 2020. Sheenogai stars stunt biker Marina Syed, who teaches women how to ride motorcycles at an all-women club in Karachi. The film was scheduled for release on December 18, 2020, but was put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions. Its title is the Pashto word for ‘the girl with the green eyes’. Other actors involved in the project include Aisha Faraz Rind, Kunwar Mudassir Shehzad, Ayaz Ali, and Bilawal Hussain.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Marina Syed motorway rape Pakistani cinemas Sheenogai

Sheenogai has become the first film to get a release date after the National Command and Operations Centre announced reopening cinemas in Pakistan from March 15.

Sheenogai is releasing on March 26,” director Abu Aleeha told SAMAA Digital on Friday. This film is Aleeha’s take on people victim-blaming the woman who was raped on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway on September 9, 2020.

Sheenogai stars stunt biker Marina Syed, who teaches women how to ride motorcycles at an all-women club in Karachi.

The film was scheduled for release on December 18, 2020, but was put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions. Its title is the Pashto word for ‘the girl with the green eyes’.

Other actors involved in the project include Aisha Faraz Rind, Kunwar Mudassir Shehzad, Ayaz Ali, and Bilawal Hussain.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
sheenogai, NCOC, Pakistan cinemas, pakistan cinemas reopen,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
This thaal of 'gold biryani' costs Rs43,275
This thaal of ‘gold biryani’ costs Rs43,275
Pakistan provides third-biggest labour for software, creative services online: ILO
Pakistan provides third-biggest labour for software, creative services online: ILO
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
Corporal punishment shouldn't be used to discipline students: Shehzad Roy
Corporal punishment shouldn’t be used to discipline students: Shehzad Roy
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar yells at journalist
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar yells at journalist
Watch Ali Gul Pir jam with nine international musicians
Watch Ali Gul Pir jam with nine international musicians
#MeToo: ‘India’s MJ Akbar ruling exemplary for Pakistan trial courts’
#MeToo: ‘India’s MJ Akbar ruling exemplary for Pakistan trial courts’
It’s official. Spotify is coming to Pakistan
It’s official. Spotify is coming to Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.