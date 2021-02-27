‘Sheenogai’ to release in cinemas March 26

Sheenogai has become the first film to get a release date after the National Command and Operations Centre announced reopening cinemas in Pakistan from March 15.

“Sheenogai is releasing on March 26,” director Abu Aleeha told SAMAA Digital on Friday. This film is Aleeha’s take on people victim-blaming the woman who was raped on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway on September 9, 2020.

Sheenogai stars stunt biker Marina Syed, who teaches women how to ride motorcycles at an all-women club in Karachi.

The film was scheduled for release on December 18, 2020, but was put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions. Its title is the Pashto word for ‘the girl with the green eyes’.

Other actors involved in the project include Aisha Faraz Rind, Kunwar Mudassir Shehzad, Ayaz Ali, and Bilawal Hussain.

