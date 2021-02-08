Shahid Nadeem’s play on Mughal princes is being streamed worldwide

An adaptation of Shahid Nadeem’s play Dara, based on the story of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s warring sons, is now streaming worldwide.

Dara chronicles the events that led to the victory of Shah Jehan’s elder son Aurangzeb over his liberal younger brother Dara Shikoh. In 2015, the play became the first original south Asian production to grace the stage at the National Theatre, London.

Two brothers, heirs to the Muslim empire, fight over very different futures. A true story of the Mughal emperor who built the Taj Mahal and his warring sons. Dara is now streaming worldwide on #NationalTheatreAtHome. pic.twitter.com/WYTyoCEv5U — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) February 7, 2021

Dara can be watched online on National Theatre at Home, a streaming service where people can watch the plays performed at the British theatre. The people will, however, have to pay for the subscription.

The play was first performed in 2010 by Ajoka Theatre at Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore. It then made its way to stages in Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Jaipur in India. According to The Guardian, Dara has been an “enormous” success in India and Pakistan.

Shahid Nadeem is a renowned Pakistani journalist and playwright. He earned in 2009 a Scottish BAFTA nomination for his telefilm An Act of Terror, which was screened at London’s Asian Film Festival

