Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Shahid Nadeem’s play on Mughal princes is being streamed worldwide

It was first performed at London's National Theatre in 2015

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shahid Nadeem’s play on Mughal princes is being streamed worldwide

Photo: YouTube/National Theatre

Listen
An adaptation of Shahid Nadeem’s play Dara, based on the story of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan's warring sons, is now streaming worldwide. Dara chronicles the events that led to the victory of Shah Jehan’s elder son Aurangzeb over his liberal younger brother Dara Shikoh. In 2015, the play became the first original south Asian production to grace the stage at the National Theatre, London. Two brothers, heirs to the Muslim empire, fight over very different futures. A true story of the Mughal emperor who built the Taj Mahal and his warring sons. Dara is now streaming worldwide on #NationalTheatreAtHome. pic.twitter.com/WYTyoCEv5U — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) February 7, 2021 Dara can be watched online on National Theatre at Home, a streaming service where people can watch the plays performed at the British theatre. The people will, however, have to pay for the subscription. The play was first performed in 2010 by Ajoka Theatre at Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore. It then made its way to stages in Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Jaipur in India. According to The Guardian, Dara has been an “enormous” success in  India and Pakistan. Shahid Nadeem is a renowned Pakistani journalist and playwright. He earned in 2009 a Scottish BAFTA nomination for his telefilm An Act of Terror, which was screened at London’s Asian Film Festival
FaceBook WhatsApp
dara shahid nadeem

An adaptation of Shahid Nadeem’s play Dara, based on the story of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s warring sons, is now streaming worldwide.

Dara chronicles the events that led to the victory of Shah Jehan’s elder son Aurangzeb over his liberal younger brother Dara Shikoh. In 2015, the play became the first original south Asian production to grace the stage at the National Theatre, London.

Dara can be watched online on National Theatre at Home, a streaming service where people can watch the plays performed at the British theatre. The people will, however, have to pay for the subscription.

The play was first performed in 2010 by Ajoka Theatre at Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore. It then made its way to stages in Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Jaipur in India. According to The Guardian, Dara has been an “enormous” success in  India and Pakistan.

Shahid Nadeem is a renowned Pakistani journalist and playwright. He earned in 2009 a Scottish BAFTA nomination for his telefilm An Act of Terror, which was screened at London’s Asian Film Festival

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore
Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore
Ayeza Khan, Ertugrul’s Gülsim Ali come together for a project
Ayeza Khan, Ertugrul’s Gülsim Ali come together for a project
German vlogger embraces Islam after spending a year in Pakistan
German vlogger embraces Islam after spending a year in Pakistan
Lahore Museum displays old metal masks made by Germans
Lahore Museum displays old metal masks made by Germans
Qavi Khan stars in new drama by Pakistani-American filmmaker
Qavi Khan stars in new drama by Pakistani-American filmmaker
Omar Shahid Hamid’s new book is coming this year
Omar Shahid Hamid’s new book is coming this year
Mohsin Hamid's Exit West makes its way to Netflix
Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West makes its way to Netflix
People visit this Attock station to read books, meet friends
People visit this Attock station to read books, meet friends
US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica
US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica
Shahid Nadeem's play on Mughal princes is being streamed worldwide
Shahid Nadeem’s play on Mughal princes is being streamed worldwide
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.