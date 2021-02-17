Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Priyanka Chopra hopes for peace between Pakistan and India

Actor spoke to BBC journalist Haroon Rashid

Posted: Feb 17, 2021
Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has hoped for peaceful relations between Pakistan and India in her memoir Unfinished.

Journalist Haroon Rashid posted a BBC report featuring clips from his podcast with Priyanka. “Priyanka Chopra talks to me about her memoir Unfinished, the lack of opportunities for South Asians in Hollywood and how important her humanitarian work is to her.”

Photo: Instagram/Haroon Rashid

A user asked Haroon if he questioned Priyanka about her tweet on the February 26 Balakot incident, following which she was accused of “promoting a nuclear war” between the two countries.

“She talks in her book about her hopes for harmony between India and Pakistan,” Haroon responded. He added that Priyanka recalled how a Pakistani British Airways agent had once given her parents a seat on a flight when they “really needed” it.

Photo: Instagram/Haroon Rashid

Unfinished was released on February 9, and made headlines due to its shocking revelations about the pressure of adhering to strict beauty standards in Bollywood.  

Priyanka’s latest release The White Tiger received critical acclaim and climbed Netflix’s Top 10 films list in 64 countries, according to India Today.

