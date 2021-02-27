Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’

Says British press was destroying my mental health

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’

Photo: AFP

Britain’s Prince Harry said in a rare one-on-one interview that he left royal life because the British press was “destroying” his mental health, and revealed he watches The Crown.

Harry gave an intimate insight into his young family’s new life in Los Angeles during an open-top bus tour of the city with The Late Late Show host James Corden.

“We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health,” said Harry, who relocated to the United States with wife Meghan Markle last year.

“I was, like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do. I need to get my family out of here.”

Harry and Markle’s shock announcement in January 2020 that they were stepping back from royal duties rocked Britain’s royal family, with British newspapers dubbing it “Mexit.”

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple had permanently quit royal duties following a one-year review of the new arrangement.

Queen Elizabeth II ordered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, to relinquish their honorary titles and patronages.

“It was never walking away,” Harry, 36, told Corden. “It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment.”

Harry has long had a difficult relationship with Britain’s tabloids, blaming press intrusion for contributing to his mother Princess Diana’s death in a car crash in 1997.

Earlier this month, Markle won a high-profile privacy claim against Associated Newspapers for publishing a private letter that she wrote to her estranged father.

Harry said he was “more comfortable” with the portrayal of the royal family in the hit Netflix series The Crown than he is with newspaper stories written about him and his family.

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional,” Harry said of the show.

“It’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

Harry, who remains sixth in line to the throne, revealed that he would like to see actor Damian Lewis play him in future series.

The prince admitted during the relaxed chat that it was the first time he had ever been on an open-top bus.

Harry and Corden visited the house from hit 1990s US TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. They voice-called Markle, who referred to Harry as “Haz.”

Harry said that he had Zoomed with the Queen and Prince Philip so they could see their great-grandson Archie.

The prince revealed that Archie’s first word was “crocodile” and that the Queen had sent Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.

Harry also described evenings at their Santa Barbara home. 

“Depending on how the day’s been and how busy it’s been, we do Archie’s tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down, go downstairs.

“Meg might cook a meal, might order a takeaway, go upstairs sit in bed, turn the TV on, watch some Jeopardy, maybe watch a little bit of Netflix,” the prince said.

The release of the interview comes a week before Harry and Markle’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey will air.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Meghan Markle mental health Prince Harry The Crown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
This thaal of 'gold biryani' costs Rs43,275
This thaal of ‘gold biryani’ costs Rs43,275
Pakistan provides third-biggest labour for software, creative services online: ILO
Pakistan provides third-biggest labour for software, creative services online: ILO
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
Corporal punishment shouldn't be used to discipline students: Shehzad Roy
Corporal punishment shouldn’t be used to discipline students: Shehzad Roy
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar yells at journalist
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar yells at journalist
Watch Ali Gul Pir jam with nine international musicians
Watch Ali Gul Pir jam with nine international musicians
#MeToo: ‘India’s MJ Akbar ruling exemplary for Pakistan trial courts’
#MeToo: ‘India’s MJ Akbar ruling exemplary for Pakistan trial courts’
It’s official. Spotify is coming to Pakistan
It’s official. Spotify is coming to Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.