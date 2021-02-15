Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting second child

News announced on Valentine's Day

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting second child

Photo: AFP

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, a spokesman said in a Valentine’s Day announcement.

The couple released a black-and-white image of them under a tree, all smiles, with Markle, 39, showing signs of pregnancy.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the spokesman said, referring to the couple’s son. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The announcement came 37 years to the day newspapers in Britain carried the news Prince Charles and Princess Diana were expecting Harry, their second child.

Meghan and Harry, 36, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, quit frontline royal duties in March last year and now live in California.

The news follows Markle’s disclosure in The New York Times in November that she had suffered a miscarriage in July.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.”

Misan Harriman, a friend of the couple who took the photograph they released, wrote on Twitter: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow.”

The couple’s departure last year — dubbed “Megxit” by the British press — was a far cry from 2018, when they married in a ceremony at Windsor Castle watched around the world.

The mood soured as reports circulated about a rift between Harry and his brother Prince William, second in line to the throne.

Since leaving, they have launched several legal cases against news outlets alleging invasion of privacy — including one that ended on Thursday with a victory against Associated Newspapers in Britain.

The cases have attracted criticism from some, as the couple are also launching themselves into the public eye with high-profile commercial projects.

Multi-million dollar contracts

Last year, they launched a non-profit organisation, Archewell, after giving up a “Sussex Royal” brand as part of the terms of their departure from frontline royal duties.

They have started other ventures, including signing a deal with Spotify to produce podcasts that tell “uplifting and entertaining stories”.

The couple also signed a contract, reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars, with streaming giant Netflix to produce “impactful” films and series.

As well complaining about invasion of her privacy, Meghan, a former television actor, has also described past trolling of her as “almost unsurvivable”.

In 2016, Harry issued an unprecedented statement denouncing “the racial undertones of comment pieces” and “the sexism and racism of social media trolls”.

Pressure from tabloids has dogged Harry throughout his life, and he blames them for the death of his mother Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan’s latest announcement came days after Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of the queen, gave birth to a baby boy.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka's silence on protesting Indian farmers
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka’s silence on protesting Indian farmers
I don’t force people to buy my lehengas: Ali Xeeshan
I don’t force people to buy my lehengas: Ali Xeeshan
He's 80, she's 75. They just married in Kasur
He’s 80, she’s 75. They just married in Kasur
Fashion designers in Pakistan are mocked and disrespected, says Ranjha
Fashion designers in Pakistan are mocked and disrespected, says Ranjha
When Europe stole from Islamic architecture
When Europe stole from Islamic architecture
Do you want Akcent to sing the next PSL anthem?
Do you want Akcent to sing the next PSL anthem?
Shahid Nadeem's play on Mughal princes is being streamed worldwide
Shahid Nadeem’s play on Mughal princes is being streamed worldwide
Celebrities, politicians pray for Ali Sadpara’s safe return
Celebrities, politicians pray for Ali Sadpara’s safe return
Peshawar’s Lalain Akhunzada is the real Khatron Ki Khiladi
Peshawar’s Lalain Akhunzada is the real Khatron Ki Khiladi
Dating apps on frontline of loneliness pandemic
Dating apps on frontline of loneliness pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.