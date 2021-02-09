Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Pandemic, single national curriculum leave Punjab publishers broke

Local publishers, book importers face losses

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Publishers in Punjab are facing a hard time amidst the pandemic and implementation of a single national curriculum by the federal government.

The owners of publishing houses complain that they had hardly recovered from the losses caused by the pandemic when the government announced single national curriculum.

They say the curriculum should have been implemented gradually with proper preparation and not all of a sudden. Punjab approved in December last year the Single National Curriculum for primary schools.

FaceBook WhatsApp
punjab publishers single national curriculum
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan, punjab, single national curriculum
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore
Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore
Ayeza Khan, Ertugrul’s Gülsim Ali come together for a project
Ayeza Khan, Ertugrul’s Gülsim Ali come together for a project
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka's silence on protesting Indian farmers
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka’s silence on protesting Indian farmers
German vlogger embraces Islam after spending a year in Pakistan
German vlogger embraces Islam after spending a year in Pakistan
Lahore Museum displays old metal masks made by Germans
Lahore Museum displays old metal masks made by Germans
Qavi Khan stars in new drama by Pakistani-American filmmaker
Qavi Khan stars in new drama by Pakistani-American filmmaker
Omar Shahid Hamid’s new book is coming this year
Omar Shahid Hamid’s new book is coming this year
Mohsin Hamid's Exit West makes its way to Netflix
Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West makes its way to Netflix
Shahid Nadeem's play on Mughal princes is being streamed worldwide
Shahid Nadeem’s play on Mughal princes is being streamed worldwide
US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica
US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.