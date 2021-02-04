Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Pakistani-American filmmaker explores race, identity in new film

I’ll Meet You There stars Qavi Khan, among others

Posted: Feb 4, 2021
Photo: India-West

Filmmaker Iram Parveen Bilal’s film I’ll Meet You There explores issues like identity, race, religion and global politics through the story of three generations of Pakistani Muslims. It was rolled out Wednesday by Level Forward, which has acquired its rights.

Majeed, who is a policeman, and his teenage daughter Dua get an unexpected visit by his estranged father from Pakistan. The trailer, which was released last month, shows Majeed telling Dua to dress more modestly and get rid of stuff that might offend his conservative father.  

The cast includes Faran Tahir, who has starred in Iron Man, Nikita Tewani, veteran actor Qavi Khan, among others.

The film was one of ten films chosen by SXSW’s narrative feature competition earlier this year.

