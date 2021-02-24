Pakistan provides third-biggest labour for software, creative services online: ILO

Pakistan is the third biggest market that supplies labour on online platforms globally, a report by the International Labour Organisation has said.

“The role of digital labour platforms in transforming the world of work” says that Pakistanis form a major part of labour supply in writing and translation, creative and multimedia, software development and technology.

Photo: ILO

Landscape of digital platforms – Photo: ILO

The report said that digital labour platforms are a distinctive part of the digital economy.

“Digital labour platforms can be classified into two broad categories: online web-based and location-based platforms,” it added.

The web-based platforms were defined as those on which tasks or work assignments are performed online or remotely by workers. “These tasks may include carrying out translation, legal, financial and patent services, design and software development on freelance and contest-based platforms; solving complex programming or data analytics problems within a designated time on competitive programming platforms; or completing short-term tasks, such as annotating images, moderating content, or transcribing a video on microtask platforms.”

Location-based platforms are those done in person in specified physical locations by workers. “These can include taxi, delivery and home services (such as a plumber or electrician), domestic work and care provision.”

The report said that the biggest labour supplier is India. India’s share of total supply rose by about 8 percentage points between 2018 and 2020, while it declined in other developing countries, except Ukraine.