Omar Shahid Hamid’s new book is coming this year

Betrayal, Omar Shahid Hamid’s latest book, will be published this year, he said in a Twitter post Sunday.

He has written The Prisoner (2013), The Spinner’s Tale (2015), The Party Worker (2017) and The Fix (2019) previously.

Happy to announce my new book Betrayal, will be published in Pakistan by @LightstoneP in 2021. Watch this space for dates. Coming soon #omarshahidhamidnewnovel #Betrayal — Omar Shahid Hamid (@omarshamid) February 7, 2021

The veteran police officer is the son of KESC (now K-Electric) managing director Shahid Hamid, who was murdered in 1997. His mentor and police partner, Chaudhary Aslam, who provided the inspiration for one of his debut novel’s protagonists, was killed in a bomb blast later claimed by the Taliban. Hamid is known for his stories that drive from his personal tragedies and professional experiences.