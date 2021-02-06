Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West makes its way to Netflix

Netflix announced on Friday that the Obamas will make British-Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid’s novel Exit West into a film, Reuters reported.

Exit West delves into the themes of emigration and refugee crises. It is a story of a young couple in a war-torn city, who have to use a system of magical doors to flee. It leads them to various locations around the world.

Photo: File

According to The New York Times, the film will star British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed. Exit West was named one of the 10 best books of 2017 by the publication.

Netflix did not give exact dates, but said the projects will be released over the next few years.

The Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions announced six projects for Netflix, including a science-fiction film Satellite, and Tenzing, a biopic on a Nepalese-Indian man Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand, who first climbed the summit of Mount Everest.

The Obamas signed in 2018 a production deal with Netflix. Their documentary American Factory won an Oscar in 2020.

