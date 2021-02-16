Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam

Exam was attended by 527,000 students

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Lahore’s Zara Naeem has made Pakistan proud by scoring the highest marks in an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants exam.

Zara secured 96% in Financial Reporting. Over 527,000 students from 179 countries attended the exam.  

“Professions like engineering or medical didn’t quite attract me,” Zara told SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on Tuesday. “I have had a passion for Accountancy since my O-level.”

Zara hopes to have her own consulting firm in Pakistan after she is done with her studies. She is also a make-up enthusiast who wants to educate people about it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ACCA zara naeem
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
acca, pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka's silence on protesting Indian farmers
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka’s silence on protesting Indian farmers
I don’t force people to buy my lehengas: Ali Xeeshan
I don’t force people to buy my lehengas: Ali Xeeshan
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
He's 80, she's 75. They just married in Kasur
He’s 80, she’s 75. They just married in Kasur
When Europe stole from Islamic architecture
When Europe stole from Islamic architecture
‘Dilip Kumar wanted to gift his house to Peshawar people’
‘Dilip Kumar wanted to gift his house to Peshawar people’
Fashion designers in Pakistan are mocked and disrespected, says Ranjha
Fashion designers in Pakistan are mocked and disrespected, says Ranjha
Do you want Akcent to sing the next PSL anthem?
Do you want Akcent to sing the next PSL anthem?
Peshawar’s Lalain Akhunzada is the real Khatron Ki Khiladi
Peshawar’s Lalain Akhunzada is the real Khatron Ki Khiladi
Dating apps on frontline of loneliness pandemic
Dating apps on frontline of loneliness pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.