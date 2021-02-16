Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lahore’s Zara Naeem has made Pakistan proud by scoring the highest marks in an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants exam.

Zara secured 96% in Financial Reporting. Over 527,000 students from 179 countries attended the exam.

“Professions like engineering or medical didn’t quite attract me,” Zara told SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on Tuesday. “I have had a passion for Accountancy since my O-level.”

Zara hopes to have her own consulting firm in Pakistan after she is done with her studies. She is also a make-up enthusiast who wants to educate people about it.

