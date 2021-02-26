Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Mahira Khan shares why she attends Aurat March every year

Explains 'Mera Jism, Meri Marzi' slogan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Mahira Khan shares why she attends Aurat March every year

Photo: Instagram/Mahira Khan

Actor Mahira Khan attends Aurat March every year because she believes that it will make an impact.

“When I go to the Aurat March, I want to tell people that this is also what I believe in,” said Mahira on Mira Sethi’s talk show Hello! on Wednesday. “It doesn’t help much, but it has an impact.”

Mahira said she can explain the meaning of Aurat March to women because it gives her the time to do it. “I get those two minutes to explain mera jism meri marzi, which doesn’t mean that women want to strip off their clothes, but that it’s my choice whether you can stare at or touch me.”

Mahira is busy with her first production Baarwan Khiladi, which is a cricket-related web series.

A teaser for the series was released last week.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aurat March Mahira Khan Mira Sethi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home
Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar yells at journalist
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar yells at journalist
#MeToo: ‘India’s MJ Akbar ruling exemplary for Pakistan trial courts’
#MeToo: ‘India’s MJ Akbar ruling exemplary for Pakistan trial courts’
Corporal punishment shouldn't be used to discipline students: Shehzad Roy
Corporal punishment shouldn’t be used to discipline students: Shehzad Roy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.