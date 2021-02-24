Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar yells at journalist

Scriptwriter Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar has done it again.

“Just had a horrible encounter with toxic masculinity,” said journalist Ailia Zehra. “Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar lost his marbles during a talk show when I called him out over his hateful rhetoric.”

Ailia posted a video from a talk show with herself and Khalil on the panel. He was asked his opinion on child marriages in Pakistan, in response to which he jumped the track and started criticising Ailia for her take on polygamy in Islam.

Just had a horrible encounter with toxic masculinity. Khalilur Rehman Qamar lost his marbles during a talk show when I called him out over his hateful rhetoric. He left the show while yelling at the top of his lungs. Called me a RAW agent and spewed sexist slurs pic.twitter.com/KPAKHqXv1k — Ailia Zehra (@AiliaZehra) February 19, 2021

“How dare you talk about it!” he shouted. “You keep your mouth shut!”

“No one talked about it,” said Ailia, “since you’re referring to what I said.”

At this, Khalil loses his cool and starts yelling at both the host and Ailia. He takes off his mic, gets up and leaves the show.

Ailia said he also called her a R&AW agent and spewed sexist slurs.

This is not the first time Khalil has used inappropriate language for a woman on live television. In March last year, he called activist Marvi Sirmed unsavoury names and body-shamed her on a Neo TV show, in response to her chanting the Aurat March slogan Mera jism meri marzi (my body, my choice).