Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase

She is half-human, half-fox

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase

Photo: Atlas Obscura

Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum, a woman with the body of a fox, has become an object of amusement for people outside Pakistan too.

Mumtaz is no unnatural creature, but a performer named Murad Ali. He is famous for his advice and the ability to see the future.

He has been featured on an international travel website Atlas Obscura. His story was also featured in Unravel Malta and India’s Zee media.

Murad took up Mumtaz’s role after his father passed away. He has now been Mumtaz for more than 40 years in her specially designed pavilion, Mumtaz Mahal.

Photo: Instagram/Atlas Obscura

Those visiting Mumtaz leave her small donations, sweets and juice.

Visitors have to buy a ticket to gain access to her palace and seek advice.

Students also ask Mumtaz about their exam results.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Zoo MUMTAZ BEGUM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mumtaz begum
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home
Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home
‘Dilip Kumar wanted to gift his house to Peshawar people’
‘Dilip Kumar wanted to gift his house to Peshawar people’
When Europe stole from Islamic architecture
When Europe stole from Islamic architecture
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
MJ Akbar case is #MeToo victory for South Asia: Meesha
MJ Akbar case is #MeToo victory for South Asia: Meesha
Ali Zafar honours Sadpara with ‘Paharon ki Qasam’
Ali Zafar honours Sadpara with ‘Paharon ki Qasam’
Rihanna sparks new India outrage with topless Hindu god photo
Rihanna sparks new India outrage with topless Hindu god photo
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.