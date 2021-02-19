Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase

She is half-human, half-fox
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum, a woman with the body of a fox, has become an object of amusement for people outside Pakistan too.
Mumtaz is no unnatural creature, but a performer named Murad Ali. He is famous for his advice and the ability to see the future.
He has been featured on an international travel website Atlas Obscura. His story was also featured in Unravel Malta and India’s Zee media.
Murad took up Mumtaz’s role after his father passed away. He has now been Mumtaz for more than 40 years in her specially designed pavilion, Mumtaz Mahal.
Those visiting Mumtaz leave her small donations, sweets and juice.
Visitors have to buy a ticket to gain access to her palace and seek advice.
Students also ask Mumtaz about their exam results.