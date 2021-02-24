Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Japan appoints minister for loneliness after suicide cases rise

Rise recorded for the first time in 11 years

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Japan appoints minister for loneliness after suicide cases rise

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

A Minister for Loneliness has been appointed by Japan to reduce social isolation and loneliness, the Japan Times reported.

The announcement was made after a rise in suicide cases was recorded in Japan for the firs time in 11 years due to the pandemic. 

 Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga followed the example of Theresa May, who created in 2018 a similar profile to help reduce the number of people taking their own lives in the UK.

Tetsushi Sakamato, whose responsibilities also include fighting the declining birth rate in Japan and boosting regional economies, has been assigned this task.

Tetsushi has to examine national matters, including the issue of the increasing women’s suicide rate under the pandemic, he said in his inaugural press conference. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
japan Suicide
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
japan, japan suicides
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home
Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home
MJ Akbar case is #MeToo victory for South Asia: Meesha
MJ Akbar case is #MeToo victory for South Asia: Meesha
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Women are paid more than men in dramas: Amar Khan
Women are paid more than men in dramas: Amar Khan
Ali Zafar honours Sadpara with ‘Paharon ki Qasam’
Ali Zafar honours Sadpara with ‘Paharon ki Qasam’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.