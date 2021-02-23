Tuesday, February 23, 2021  | 10 Rajab, 1442
Culture

It’s official. Spotify is coming to Pakistan

Spotify confirmed in a tweet

It’s official. Spotify is coming to Pakistan

A timeline of Spotify accomplishments is pictured on a wall at the entrance to the company headquarters in Stockholm on February 16, 2015-AFP

You don’t have to use VPNs and cracks anymore, because music streaming app Spotify is finally coming to Pakistan.

“We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria,” a tweet from their official account said.

Related: Why does everyone want Spotify in Pakistan?

It already is available in India and other emerging economies in Asia, and in November there were speculations that it’s coming to Pakistan.

Two developments had fuelled the speculation: People discovered a verified Instagram account of Spotify. It has over 17,000 followers already. Then a basic Google search threw up job openings by Spotify for the “South Asia Subset”.

