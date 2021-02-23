It’s official. Spotify is coming to Pakistan

You don’t have to use VPNs and cracks anymore, because music streaming app Spotify is finally coming to Pakistan.

“We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria,” a tweet from their official account said.

It already is available in India and other emerging economies in Asia, and in November there were speculations that it’s coming to Pakistan.

Two developments had fuelled the speculation: People discovered a verified Instagram account of Spotify. It has over 17,000 followers already. Then a basic Google search threw up job openings by Spotify for the “South Asia Subset”.