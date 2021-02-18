Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?

Celebrity cleric Tariq Jamil is launching a clothing brand soon, a spokesperson confirmed to SAMAA Digital.

Shabbir Ahmed Usmani said that it will sell shalwar qameez and kurtas. He did not say when it will launch.

The brand’s Linkedin page, MTJ – Tariq Jamil, says it is a “fashion retail brand [that] strives to learn and exhibit the principles taught by Maulana and break the eroding stereotype”. It has also posted job vacancies.

Screenshot: Linkedin

Bilal Akram, who was the Head of South at Junaid Jamshaid’s fashion brand, is the Director of Operations at MTJ, it says on his Linkedin profile.

Screenshot: Linkedin

The website mtjonline.com says “coming soon”.