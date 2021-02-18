Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?

Jamil's spokesperson confirms he is
Celebrity cleric Tariq Jamil is launching a clothing brand soon, a spokesperson confirmed to SAMAA Digital.
Shabbir Ahmed Usmani said that it will sell shalwar qameez and kurtas. He did not say when it will launch.
The brand’s Linkedin page, MTJ – Tariq Jamil, says it is a “fashion retail brand [that] strives to learn and exhibit the principles taught by Maulana and break the eroding stereotype”. It has also posted job vacancies.
Bilal Akram, who was the Head of South at Junaid Jamshaid’s fashion brand, is the Director of Operations at MTJ, it says on his Linkedin profile.
The website mtjonline.com says “coming soon”.