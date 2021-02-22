Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video

Her video has crossed six million views

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video

Photo: Instagram/Dananeer Mobeen

It seems like Bollywood stars aren’t the only ones in love with Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s viral pawri video.

“Yeh hum hain, yeh hamari gun hai aur hum patrolling kar rahe hain [this is us, this is our gun and we’re patrolling],” an Indian soldier says in a video doing the rounds on Twitter.

The pawri trend was started after Dananeer’s five-second video, which was posted on February 6, went viral. She had made it on a lark by the roadside in Nathia Gali during a trip with her friends. Hundreds of recreations flooded social media, including those from celebrities and cricketers. 

The original video has crossed six million views on Instagram, and its remake has over three million hits. Dananeer’s followers have also increased to one million on Instagram.

Indian YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate’s pawri mashup has amassed over 30 million views.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dananeer mobeen India pawri
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Karachi Zoo’s Mumtaz Begum and her international fanbase
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Is Tariq Jamil launching a fashion brand?
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Why was Imran Khan sorry for winning a Range Rover?
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
Here’s why Dia Mirza’s wedding wasn’t a traditional Hindu affair
Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home
Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home
MJ Akbar case is #MeToo victory for South Asia: Meesha
MJ Akbar case is #MeToo victory for South Asia: Meesha
Women are paid more than men in dramas: Amar Khan
Women are paid more than men in dramas: Amar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.