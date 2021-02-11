I don’t force people to buy my lehengas: Ali Xeeshan

His new collection is against dowry
Designer Ali Xeeshan said he doesn’t hold people at gunpoint and force them to buy his Rs1.2 million bridal lehenga.
“I practice what I preach,” Ali told SAMAA TV’s showNaya Din Thursday. “I got married last year, but there was noexchange between our families whatsoever.”
Ali came under fire this week for his anti-dowry campaign Numaish at the Bridal Couture Week 2021. The project was developed in collaboration with UN Women Pakistan. Ali walked down the ramp with his wife Myrah, who is expecting their first child, to close the show.
Although he has highlighted a number of social issues through his craft in the past, especially child marriages, none of them divided social media like Numaish. Many people remarked that lessons on dowry culture were rich coming from a designer whose own bridal creations cost millions of rupees.
He responded to thecriticism by saying his designs cost more because of their quality. “I havebeen working hard for so many years. I don’t force people to buy my clothes,but dowry is imposed,” he argued.
According to Ali, his campaignwas just a reminder that dowry culture existed. He believes people who haveissues with Numaish are very few,because the message it delivers is “beyond their thinking”.
“I received a message froma woman yesterday, who told me she had stopped collecting dowry for her daughter,”said Ali. “She will now spend that money on her daughter’s Master’s.”
He has seen parents come underenormous pressure trying to fulfill demands from the groom’s side, which alsoaffect the bride’s mental health. When asked about women who wish to wear hislehengas on their weddings because “their cousins wore him too”, Ali saidwell-raised women never ask such of their parents. “If you raise your daughterswell, they will know what they should and shouldn’t ask for.”
It is his observation thatyoung women who are busy with their careers start thinking beyond dowry becauseof financial freedom.
Numaish received praise on Twitter for raising an important issue with deep roots in the society.
UN Women tweeted that Numaish is a "pledge against dowry".
UN Women Pakistan supports NUMAISH - a pledge against dowry by @ALIXEESHAN.
Share this powerful message and join us to #StopDowryMongering #NumaishNaLagao #JahezkhoriBandKaro@UN_Women @unwomenasia pic.twitter.com/4RCXWpkB9f
— UN Women Pakistan (@unwomen_pak) February 7, 2021
Several other users shared photos from the campaign with the hashtag #saynotodowry.
One is surprised that people still demand dowry in this age and time. Usually done in petty and indirect ways, a disgusting and cheap tactic used by many but practised to a sickening extent by the “educated” & “richest”. #saynotodowry https://t.co/lFSphYfiOs
— Banari Mengal (@BanariMengal) February 7, 2021
But some users remarked Xeeshan's take on dowry culture is ironic since his own bridal outfits cost millions of rupees.
Ali Xeeshan wants to highlight the dowry/shaadi finance issue while selling 12 lakh rupay ke lehngay, ok.
— N✨ (@__Dragunov) February 7, 2021
Numaish features the tagline Qubool nahin [not acceptable].