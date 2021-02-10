Fashion designers in Pakistan are mocked and disrespected, says Ranjha

Designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha is upset over discrimination against the fashion fraternity, especially new designers, in Pakistan.

Mohsin decided to raise this issue on social media after seeing new designers being criticised at the Bridal Couture Week 2021. He said he empathises with young designers because he has faced similar challenges making a name for himself in the market.

“Liking or disliking someone’s work is totally subjective, but putting someone down and disrespecting them has made me address it,” Mohsin wrote.

Photo: Instagram/Mohsin Naveed Ranjha

He remarked the critique be left to the critics and people should instead talk about the hard work and dedication designers put into their craft, especially bridal wear.

“Each artisan spends hours and hours trying to make the look perfect,” Mohsin said.

His team welcomes and encourages anyone who wants to establish their business. “We would be happy to help a fellow regardless of scale and experience.”

Enough of bullying and disrespect in the name of criticism, said Mohsin.





