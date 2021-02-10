Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Fashion designers in Pakistan are mocked and disrespected, says Ranjha

Designer says debutants mocked in Bridal Couture Week

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Fashion designers in Pakistan are mocked and disrespected, says Ranjha

Photo: Twitter/Mohsin Naveed Ranjha

Designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha is upset over discrimination against the fashion fraternity, especially new designers, in Pakistan.

Mohsin decided to raise this issue on social media after seeing new designers being criticised at the Bridal Couture Week 2021. He said he empathises with young designers because he has faced similar challenges making a name for himself in the market.

“Liking or disliking someone’s work is totally subjective, but putting someone down and disrespecting them has made me address it,” Mohsin wrote.

Photo: Instagram/Mohsin Naveed Ranjha

He remarked the critique be left to the critics and people should instead talk about the hard work and dedication designers put into their craft, especially bridal wear.

“Each artisan spends hours and hours trying to make the look perfect,” Mohsin said.

His team welcomes and encourages anyone who wants to establish their business. “We would be happy to help a fellow regardless of scale and experience.”

Enough of bullying and disrespect in the name of criticism, said Mohsin.


FaceBook WhatsApp
bridal couture week mohsin naveed ranjha
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
bridal couture week, mohsin naveed ranjha
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka's silence on protesting Indian farmers
Mia Khalifa questions Priyanka’s silence on protesting Indian farmers
German vlogger embraces Islam after spending a year in Pakistan
German vlogger embraces Islam after spending a year in Pakistan
Lahore Museum displays old metal masks made by Germans
Lahore Museum displays old metal masks made by Germans
Qavi Khan stars in new drama by Pakistani-American filmmaker
Qavi Khan stars in new drama by Pakistani-American filmmaker
Omar Shahid Hamid’s new book is coming this year
Omar Shahid Hamid’s new book is coming this year
Mohsin Hamid's Exit West makes its way to Netflix
Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West makes its way to Netflix
Shahid Nadeem's play on Mughal princes is being streamed worldwide
Shahid Nadeem’s play on Mughal princes is being streamed worldwide
Celebrities, politicians pray for Ali Sadpara’s safe return
Celebrities, politicians pray for Ali Sadpara’s safe return
US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica
US vet recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica
Peshawar’s Lalain Akhunzada is the real Khatron Ki Khiladi
Peshawar’s Lalain Akhunzada is the real Khatron Ki Khiladi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.