Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore

Twitter feels sorry for the poet

Photo: Twitter

A large sculpture of the national poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal, which looks nothing like him, has gone viral on social media.

The statue, installed at Gulshan e Iqbal Park in Lahore, is doing the rounds on Twitter, with users pointing it out for bearing no resemblance to the national poet. It has sparked anger, requests for removal and of course — memes.

Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore Director General Jawwad Qureshi told SAMAA Digital on Tuesday [today] that the sculpture has not been created by a professional, but the park’s gardeners as a tribute to Iqbal, who designed and installed it all by themselves.

When asked if the gardeners had sought the authority’s approval, Qureshi said he didn’t know anything about the sculpture until this morning.

“They didn’t seek our permission,” said Qureshi. “We’re looking into this matter and a committee will be set up soon.” Qureshi added that professionals will be hired to make changes to the statue. 

Anchor Waseem Badami wished the gardeners had sculpted Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar instead of experimenting on Iqbal.

Journalist Hamid Mir said he was sad to see the sculpture.

A user remarked the statue looked as if it had been created by a two-year-old.

Another user said the statue looks nothing like Iqbal.

The sculpture was installed in August last year.

Some, however, said that it was a labour of love and the gardeners should not be criticised, but instead appreciated.

