Everything you need to know about Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore

A large sculpture of the national poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal, which looks nothing like him, has gone viral on social media.

The statue, installed at Gulshan e Iqbal Park in Lahore, is doing the rounds on Twitter, with users pointing it out for bearing no resemblance to the national poet. It has sparked anger, requests for removal and of course — memes.

Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore Director General Jawwad Qureshi told SAMAA Digital on Tuesday [today] that the sculpture has not been created by a professional, but the park’s gardeners as a tribute to Iqbal, who designed and installed it all by themselves.

When asked if the gardeners had sought the authority’s approval, Qureshi said he didn’t know anything about the sculpture until this morning.

“They didn’t seek our permission,” said Qureshi. “We’re looking into this matter and a committee will be set up soon.” Qureshi added that professionals will be hired to make changes to the statue.

Anchor Waseem Badami wished the gardeners had sculpted Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar instead of experimenting on Iqbal.

لاہور پارک انتظامیہ نے وضاحت کی ہے علامہ اقبال کا یہ مجسمہ مالیوں نے اپنی مدد آپ کے تحت بنایا۔۔

کاش ان مالیوں سے عثمان بزدار کا مجسمہ بنوا لیتے۔۔علامہ اقبال ہی پر تجربہ کرنا تھا؟

مالی دا کم پانی دینا۔۔۔بھر بھر مشکاں پاوے۔۔ https://t.co/SnBV68BOFD — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) February 2, 2021

Journalist Hamid Mir said he was sad to see the sculpture.

جناب ولید اقبال صاحب کیا آپ جانتے ہیں یہ کس کا مجسمہ ہے؟ کیا یہ کہیں سے بھی شاعر مشرق کا مجسمہ نظر آتا ہے؟ آپکی حکومت کے خیال میں یہ شاعر مشرق ہیں اور کسی سفارشی سےمجسمہ بنواکر عوام الناس کے لئے اسے گلشن اقبال لاہور میں سجا دیا گیا مجھے تو یہ مجسمہ دیکھ کر بہت افسوس ہوا ہے pic.twitter.com/girwXllzZt — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) February 2, 2021

A user remarked the statue looked as if it had been created by a two-year-old.

#AllamaIqbal sculpture by a young 2 year old 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NfwEGfPvKN — Akhlaque Mahesar (@akhlaqueali) February 2, 2021

Another user said the statue looks nothing like Iqbal.

Newly placed Allama Iqbal’s sculpture in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park. It looks nothing like him .. What do you say?#Lahore #TOL #AllamaIqbal pic.twitter.com/ANTiz9RxoM — Rukhshan Mir (@rukhshanmir) February 1, 2021

The sculpture was installed in August last year.

Some, however, said that it was a labour of love and the gardeners should not be criticised, but instead appreciated.