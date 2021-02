Both lost their spouses years ago

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Eighty-year-old Attar Khan Meo from a village in Kasur tied the knot with 75-year-old Nazeeran Bibi.

Family members and close relatives attended the couple's baraat and neighbours were invited to valima.

Nazeeran is a widow who has four daughters and a son. She said her children don’t take care of her.

Attar is also a widower with two sons and two daughters.