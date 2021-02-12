Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Do you want Akcent to sing the next PSL anthem?

Vocalist asks Pakistani fans to make it a Twitter trend

Posted: Feb 12, 2021
Photo: Instagram/Akcent Official

Romanian band Akcent is ready to sing an anthem for the Pakistan Super Leaguebut only if you make it a trend.

Akcent’s lead vocalist Adrian Sina posted a picture from a YouTube event in Europe this week, and it was his black eastern attire that caught the attention of his Pakistani fans.

“Setting trends with my beautiful Pakistani kurta,” he wrote.

Photo: Facebook/Akcent

A fan, who was unhappy with PSL6 anthem Groove Mera, commented that he wanted Akcent to sing it.

“Make it a trend on Twitter,” Akcent responded. “Maybe we’ll make it now.”

On Thursday, the singer teased his fans again with a cryptic post.

Photo: Facebook/Akcent

PSL6 anthem Groove Mera was dropped Saturday evening after much anticipation. It features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus) on vocals.

The anthem didn’t take long to go viral, with some praising it for its unique composition and others criticising it.

Tell us what you think:

