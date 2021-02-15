‘Dilip Kumar wanted to gift his house to Peshawar people’

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s nephew in Pakistan Fuad Ishaque said he has the power of attorney of the actor’s ancestral property in Peshawar, Hindustan Times reported Saturday.

Fuad, who is an industrialist and former president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Dilip had great respect for the people of Peshawar and he wanted to “gift” his house to them. He added that Dilip still loves Peshawar.

According to Fuad, the actor had the property’s power of attorney drafted in 2012.

In January, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government approved a Rs23.56 million budget to buy the ancestral houses of two Indian legendary actors, Dilip and Raj Kapoor, in Peshawar, the KP Directorate of Archaeology and Museums had confirmed.

The owners of the property were planning to demolish it but were stopped by the provincial government.

In September 2020, the KP government announced that it would convert ancestral homes of actors Dilip and the late Raj into museums. Following the announcement, Dilip had shared some memories of the time he spent as a child with his grandparents, parents, siblings, and cousins in Peshawar.

“I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents, and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter,” he said on Twitter.