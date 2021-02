It has surpassed 2.5 million views

Your browser does not support the video tag.

When Dananeer Mobeen shot her “pawri” video by the roadside in Nathia Gali, she had no idea that it would make her an internet sensation overnight.

Dananeer’s video went viral in no time, with every

other person coming up with their own “pawri hori hai [party is going on]”

recreation on social media, including celebrities and cricketers.

The original video has crossed 2.5 million views on

Instagram, and its remake has over a million hits.