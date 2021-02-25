Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Corporal punishment shouldn’t be used to discipline students: Shehzad Roy

Singer lauds NA bill banning corporal punishment in Islamabad

Posted: Feb 25, 2021
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: File

Singer Shehzad Roy has called the corporal punishment bill great news for children in Islamabad. It was passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“Gone are the days of punishment at schools,” Shehzad said in a video posted on Wednesday. “Nobody can slap you now or twist your ear.”

He requested parents not to raise hands against their children because it leads them to believe that violence is the only way to get things done in society.

The bill was tabled by PML-N MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz. It will become a law after the Senate passes it and the president signs it.

The new law would also cancel provisions of Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code that allows teachers and guardians to administer physical punishment “in good faith” and “for the benefit” of the child. It allows the authorities to sack or suspend those violating the law.

It prohibits all forms of corporal punishment of children in the following places:

  • Work
  • Schools and educational institutions
  • Child care institutions
  • Rehabilitation centres
  • Any other alternative care setting

corporal punishment national assembly Shehzad Roy
 
