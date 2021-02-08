Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Culture

Celebrities, politicians pray for Ali Sadpara’s safe return

The mountaineer has been missing for two days

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Prayers are pouring in for Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his companions, who went missing two days ago while attempting to summit K2.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile lost contact with their teams on Friday. The Pakistan Army is carrying out a search operation.

Sadpara

topped Twitter trends in Pakistan as thousands of users, including celebrities

and politicians, prayed for the mountaineer’s safe return. 

Actor Mehwish Hayat called the climbers fearless and requested her followers to pray for them.

Actor and singer Fakhr e Alam said that Pakistan, Chile and Iceland are “sharing the same grief”.

Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar remarked that Sadpara has the passion to “scale mountains and not headlines”.

Prime Minister’s special envoy for overseas Pakistani Zulfi Bukhari said the search operation is “not easy”, and requested Pakistan to “keep praying”.

Foreign

Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured that the government is taking all

measures to rescue the mountaineers as soon as possible.

Sadpara

is a proud national hero who has risked his life to wave the national flag on

the world’s highest peaks, all possible efforts to be taken to locate the

missing men, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

Conditions

on K2 are harsh: winds can blow at more than 200 kilometres per hour (125 miles

per hour) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76

Fahrenheit).

