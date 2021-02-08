Celebrities, politicians pray for Ali Sadpara’s safe return

The mountaineer has been missing for two days

Prayers are pouring in for Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his companions, who went missing two days ago while attempting to summit K2.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile lost contact with their teams on Friday. The Pakistan Army is carrying out a search operation.

Sadpara

topped Twitter trends in Pakistan as thousands of users, including celebrities

and politicians, prayed for the mountaineer’s safe return.

Actor Mehwish Hayat called the climbers fearless and requested her followers to pray for them.

Tonight our thoughts are with the intrepid climbers, Muhammed Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland & MP Mohr from Chile who remain missing on K2. Let’s all pray for the safe return of these brave men. 🤲🏻#k2winterexpedition2021 #alisadpara #JohnSnorri #MPMohr pic.twitter.com/nvv8VQHjtO — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 6, 2021

Actor and singer Fakhr e Alam said that Pakistan, Chile and Iceland are “sharing the same grief”.

Tonight Pakistan, Iceland & Chile share the same grief. The world of adventure sports tests human limits. Sometimes man conquers once in a while nature humbles man. Ali Sadpara, John Snorri, Juan Pablo Mohr you are all in our thoughts. Tonight three nations are your family. 💔💔 — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) February 7, 2021

Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar remarked that Sadpara has the passion to “scale mountains and not headlines”.

#AliSadpara - a Pakistani who made it to the top of the world several times on his grit, talent&skill acquired over years of hard work. A passion to scale mountains& not headlines. May you & team be in protection of Allah & may the mighty K2 be kind to u. https://t.co/vbs3mpMDpV — Hina R Khar (@HinaRKhar) February 7, 2021

Prime Minister’s special envoy for overseas Pakistani Zulfi Bukhari said the search operation is “not easy”, and requested Pakistan to “keep praying”.

Search & rescue teams are actively looking for Ali Sadpara,John Snorri & JP Mohr. Weather conditions aren’t favourable so it’s not an easy mission. We have support of Pakistan Army and will be doing everything possible to get them home safely.

Keep praying Pakistan!#K2winter2021 pic.twitter.com/lFjGkGs9mi — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) February 6, 2021

Foreign

Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured that the government is taking all

measures to rescue the mountaineers as soon as possible.

Sadpara

is a proud national hero who has risked his life to wave the national flag on

the world’s highest peaks, all possible efforts to be taken to locate the

missing men, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

Conditions

on K2 are harsh: winds can blow at more than 200 kilometres per hour (125 miles

per hour) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76

Fahrenheit).