Ayeza Khan, Ertugrul’s Gülsim Ali come together for a project

Ayeza Khan’s latest Instagram post has left her fans excited.

Ayeza shared a photo of herself with Turkish actor Gülsim Ali, who plays Aslihan Hatun on the popular Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

“With my beautiful,” Ayeza wrote.

On Monday, Ayeza posted a photo of her from Turkey, promising fans “something exciting”. Her hashtag hinted that she was working on a cross-cultural project.

Gülsim posted a photo of herself with Pakistani fashion designer Maria B, who has chosen her alongside Ayeza for her upcoming lawn campaign.

“My new family,” wrote Gülsim.

Photo: Instagram/Gülsim Ali

Maria B too shared a video with Ayeza and Gülsim, saying that she is celebrating the “iconic blend of two nations”.

Ayeza became last week the most popular Pakistani actor on Instagram with eight million followers.