Friday, February 19, 2021
Culture

Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts

She was mistreated on a show

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Athlete Samar Khan lashes out at Pakistani TV show hosts

Photo: Instagram/Samar Khan

Athlete Samar Khan called out Pakistani TV show hosts for giving social media influencers all the attention and disrespecting athletes.

“I have just come back from a show whose host neither knew my name nor my work,” Samar said in a video posted on Monday. 

Samar was invited to the show to talk about sports, especially the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League. 

“We athletes were put in a room like a herd of sheep with no basic facilities,” she said, “and social media influencers were with the host.”

She remarked that these so-called influencers should be sent to the Olympic Games and international championships, adding that “cheap entertainment” is Pakistani media’s priority.

Actor Yasir Hussain called Samar Pakistan’s pride and requested hosts such as Nida Yasir and Shafaat Ali to respect athletes.

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

“How long will we have to wait for athletes to die like Ali Sadpara to honour them?” he remarked.

samar khan
 
