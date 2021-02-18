Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Ali Zafar honours Sadpara with ‘Paharon ki Qasam’

Mountaineer has been missing since Feb 5

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ali Zafar honours Sadpara with ‘Paharon ki Qasam’

Photo: Instagram/Ali Zafar

Singer Ali Zafar honoured on Wednesday the missing mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara with his own rendition of the popular song Paharon Ki Qasam.

“No nation can thrive without recognising and celebrating their unsung heroes,” Ali said. “Sadpara was one such hero, who dedicated his entire life and risked it to accomplish unprecedented feats for his country.”

Ali said singing this song was the least he could do for the brave mountaineer, adding that Sadpara will be “etched into people’s memories” for as long as music exists.

The video opens with Sadpara talking about his routine. “I leave at three in the night, and around 10 o’clock the first ray of the sun warms me.”

There are shots of Sadpara from his interviews and various climbs, holding a Pakistani flag. The song ends with a clip showing Sadpara dancing to the very song, surrounded by fellow mountaineers.

Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were last seen at the Bottleneck of the mountain on February 5 attempting to summit K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, in winter.

Sadpara has scaled eight of 14 mountains in the world higher than 8,000 metres. These include Gasherbrum II, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Broad Peak and K2 in Pakistan, and Lhotse, Manaslu, and Makalu in Nepal.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Zafar muhammad ali sadpara
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Meet Pakistani student Zara Naeem who topped global ACCA exam
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
Dananeer reveals how she shot her viral ‘pawri’ video
I don’t force people to buy my lehengas: Ali Xeeshan
I don’t force people to buy my lehengas: Ali Xeeshan
‘Dilip Kumar wanted to gift his house to Peshawar people’
‘Dilip Kumar wanted to gift his house to Peshawar people’
When Europe stole from Islamic architecture
When Europe stole from Islamic architecture
Do you want Akcent to sing the next PSL anthem?
Do you want Akcent to sing the next PSL anthem?
Dating apps on frontline of loneliness pandemic
Dating apps on frontline of loneliness pandemic
The secrets to making successful radio
The secrets to making successful radio
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting second child
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting second child
Abrarul Haq will build a mountaineering school to honour Sadpara
Abrarul Haq will build a mountaineering school to honour Sadpara
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.