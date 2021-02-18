Ali Zafar honours Sadpara with ‘Paharon ki Qasam’

Singer Ali Zafar honoured on Wednesday the missing mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara with his own rendition of the popular song Paharon Ki Qasam.

“No nation can thrive without recognising and celebrating their unsung heroes,” Ali said. “Sadpara was one such hero, who dedicated his entire life and risked it to accomplish unprecedented feats for his country.”

My tribute to an unsung hero. “Paharon Ki Qasam.” #AliSadpara https://t.co/UJTluIg09P — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 17, 2021

Ali said singing this song was the least he could do for the brave mountaineer, adding that Sadpara will be “etched into people’s memories” for as long as music exists.

The video opens with Sadpara talking about his routine. “I leave at three in the night, and around 10 o’clock the first ray of the sun warms me.”

There are shots of Sadpara from his interviews and various climbs, holding a Pakistani flag. The song ends with a clip showing Sadpara dancing to the very song, surrounded by fellow mountaineers.

Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were last seen at the Bottleneck of the mountain on February 5 attempting to summit K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, in winter.

Sadpara has scaled eight of 14 mountains in the world higher than 8,000 metres. These include Gasherbrum II, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Broad Peak and K2 in Pakistan, and Lhotse, Manaslu, and Makalu in Nepal.

