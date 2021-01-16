WhatsApp delays privacy changes after global outrage

After facing global backlash over its privacy policy changes, WhatsApp announced on Friday that it has delayed the updates until May 15.

The Facebook-owned messaging app said it will not delete on February 8 the accounts of users who don’t accept its new term to share data with Facebook.

“We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update,” said WhatsApp in a blog post. “We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how the privacy and security works on WhatsApp.”

Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We’re still working to counter any confusion by communicating directly with @WhatsApp users. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on Feb 8 and we’ll be moving back our business plans until after May – https://t.co/H3DeSS0QfO — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 15, 2021

Users have been given time to review the updates which will now come into effect from May 15. It clarified that these updates do not expand its ability to share data with Facebook

WhatsApp recently came under fire after updating its privacy policy and forcing users to accept that their data will be shared with Facebook, or else their accounts will be deleted.

It said that all users “must agree” to the new terms by February 8, 2021 if they want to continue using the app. The changes are related to the way businesses will be able to operate on the application and interact with users, WhatsApp’s spokesperson said.

However, the Pakistan representative of Facebook appeared on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on January 13, and clarified some “inauthentic” news and speculations about the new privacy policy. She added the users’ chats will not be accessible to anyone in the “WhatsApp headquarters” as some reports have suggested.