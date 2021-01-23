Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Culture

We’ve left originality far behind, believes folk singer Arif Lohar

Says it’s unfair to compare two artists

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Folk singer Arif Lohar believes today’s musicians have left originality far behind. 

“It’s unfair to compare two artists,” Lohar said. “No artist is big or small.”

He has never held a mobile phone properly. “I am not on social media, but look, I’m on social media everywhere.”

Lohar said he worked in theatre for 20 years and played the lead in 46 films. Talking about the kind of music being produced today, Lohar said: "There are ridiculous words in the songs and people are still listening to them."

