We’ve left originality far behind, believes folk singer Arif Lohar

Folk singer Arif Lohar believes today’s musicians have left originality far behind.

“It’s unfair to compare two artists,” Lohar said. “No artist is big or small.”

He has never held a mobile phone properly. “I am not on social media, but look, I’m on social media everywhere.”

Lohar said he worked in theatre for 20 years and played the lead in 46 films. Talking about the kind of music being produced today, Lohar said: "There are ridiculous words in the songs and people are still listening to them."