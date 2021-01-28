Sarwat Gilani and the ambivalence of celebrity feminism

Sarwat Gilani has done what many celebs often do: describe the definition of feminism—but insist on not calling it feminism.

The well-known actor, who was in the news not long ago for the acclaimed Churails series, appeared on the Hello! Mira Sethi show early this week. She was asked whether she would call herself a feminist, and she said she wouldn’t.

Her comments have made Twitter angry. In a nutshell, some people are accusing her of cashing in on Churails fame and by virtue of appearing in it also engaging in feminist conversations but doing so without understanding or ascribing to the thinking. Some of them think it is only elite women who can afford to have views like this. Others wonder why it is even worth worrying what a celebrity has to say on the topic.

Here is our deconstruction of Sarwat Gilani’s views on feminism:

Feminism is about men too

We agree. And in fact, it was feminists who said this first in the spirit of inclusion and equality. If feminism had just been about women, then why did feminists become the first to give a name to the phenomenon of Toxic Masculinity? They are the ones who talk about male rape. Additionally, the placement of gender and sexuality on a spectrum was also theorized by feminists. This means that it should not be stigmatic for a man to dress as they please, enjoy cooking, cry, express emotion, and want to be a homemaker. If rights are tied to the freedom of choice, it applies to men and women and any other gender.

That feminism is also about men appears to be what Gilani endorsed when she said, “But I wouldn’t say aurat aurat aurat har jagah.” She ostensibly meant that discussions should not be limited to women only. It is worth pointing out that in Pakistan, though, it is hardly the case of “aurat, aurat, aurat” everywhere. Women’s experiences have yet to become the centre of important mainstream conversations. Merely consider that our political parties still have male top leadership. Everywhere you look, mainstream conversations are taking place on manels. And if you require measured proof, just take a look at our consistently low rank on gender equality indices.

The only difference is that feminism does not make men the centre of feminist debates at the cost of women. So, when feminists talk about male issues, they are seen as valid issues men face due to oppressive patriarchal systems.

Feminism and needing men

Another point Sarwat Gilani wanted to make was that women need men however independent they are. “I am an independent woman,” she said. “I need somebody who would say, ‘I would take care of you’, and who I can depend on.”

It is here that she assumes that feminism and feminists wish to eschew love, intimacy, and the ability to care for people around you. These are all human needs. And women are human. What is worth fighting for is the right to make a choice with whoever you want to be with.

And as far as the word “independence” is concerned, may we wager that Gilani is conflating it with the ability to make independent choices among other aspects of life. And as the feminists would say, part of that independent choice would be to decide you want to depend on someone.

People often suspect feminism is secretly to blame for beliefs on love and companionship, which are deeply taboo subjects in our society.

But these phenomena are complex; family dynamics, class, religion, financial status and even access to your own space are just some of the factors which determine what your relationships are and who you love in Pakistani society. Your feminist belief does not always have the power to dictate it.

What feminism does talk about is the ugly side of relationships: intimate partner violence, marital and date rape, lack of sexual and reproductive freedom for women…

Its goal perhaps is to fight the notion that the promise of care and love is conditional on surrendering your complete person to another. Feminism dwells on the mechanics of manipulation and control, not love. Feminism teaches us that a woman (and indeed a man) does not have to go through emotional and physical abuse just to protect a marriage.

‘Women are emotional and that’s a problem’

Sarwat Gilani said that she thinks that women can be unfair to men too. When Mira Sethi asked how, she replied: “Women are emotional.”

This is an age-old characterization; women are emotional, hysterical and do not behave according to reason and logic—the two words which are supposed to reflect rationality, help you against cognitive biases and help build a society that is tolerant of opposing views and beliefs.

Much work has been done to establish and draw home the understanding that men are also sentient beings who experience emotion. It is, in fact, toxic masculine moulds and the pressure of patriarchal notions of what it means to be a man that robs them of this ability. The damage that this leads to has also been amply demonstrated.

And so, if this is what Sarwat Gilani meant, we would be inclined to agree: Toxic masculinity is the “worst virus.”

The empathy of an actor

Sarwat Gilani told Mira Sethi that she felt that being an actor has given her the ability to empathise. “Because I also understand their [men’s] bit. But because I’m an artist and an actor, I tend to put myself very easily in everybody else’s shoes. Whether that’s a man, a boy, or a girl, or a mother. That’s where I feel I’m conflicted.”

“I am an artist” is the last resort of the scoundrel. Being an empathetic, incisive, artist, and realising that art is political, are not mutually exclusive.

Moreover, the idea that a form of art is created, sold and consumed in the same way by all sections of society is simply not true. A misogynist stand-up comedy may send men into fits of laughter, but will only reinforce casual sexism against women in society. Ethnic jokes against a marginalized ethnicity might be funny for some, but just adds to the continuous misrepresentation that might even result in violence against them.

Artists, writers and actors are not beyond accountability. They have to be cognizant of what they are representing and what films and dramas they are signing up for. Critics and commentators internationally have spoken at length about the inevitable relationship between the entertainment industry, its content and political and social realities.

Take for example, the movies that glorify US war adventures abroad. Similarly there was criticism of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, a former member of the Israeli armed forces, saying she cannot be a feminist saviour of the world. Stereotypical depictions of Asians and other ethnicities in white TV shows and films are also being challenged.

Should we be concerned that a celeb is a not feminist?

It is unreasonable to expect a celebrity or any person to make politically correct pronouncements about any given topic at all times. One could ask why celebrities need to know about feminist theory. Can we expect them to know about class inequality, environmental issues, etc?

Surely, no. But if you are an actor who has taken on a feminist character it would be reasonable to expect that you would have at least spent some time studying why.