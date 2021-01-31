Sunday, January 31, 2021  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Culture

Peshawar’s Charlie Chaplin lands a job offer from government

His name is Usman Khan

Posted: Jan 31, 2021
Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was sent a video of Peshawar’s Charlie Chaplin and he has decided to give him a job.

His name is Usman Khan, and he dresses up, walks and carries his cane like the legendary comic Charlie Chaplain.

Culture

and labour minister Shaukhat Yousafzai met him and mediapersons at his house in

Peshawar Saturday and announced a job for Usman.

Usman

thanked the minister and said he is happy he will be employed now. He said that

he was facing financial problems due to unemployment.





 
 
 

