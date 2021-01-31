Peshawar’s Charlie Chaplin lands a job offer from government

His name is Usman Khan
Chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was sent a video of Peshawar’s Charlie Chaplin and he has decided to give him a job.
Cultureand labour minister Shaukhat Yousafzai met him and mediapersons at his house inPeshawar Saturday and announced a job for Usman.
Usmanthanked the minister and said he is happy he will be employed now. He said thathe was facing financial problems due to unemployment.