Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Lahore’s Fatima Nasir will inspire you to climb a mountain

She's very much into extreme sports

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Lahore’s Fatima Nasir will inspire you to climb a mountain

Photo: Instagram/Fatima Nasir

She knows mountaineering, archery, swimming, horse-riding, physiotherapy, musawari, cycling, cooking and can play polo and even fly a plane. Meet a superwoman from Lahore – Fatima Nasir.

“I’m very much into extreme sports,” Fatima told SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din Friday. “I still have to try paragliding, troop gliding and a lot of other sky sports.”

When asked which sport she found most difficult or challenging, Fatima said: “I don’t think I found anything difficult. A person only fails mentally not physically. And if you increase your mental capacity, you can do anything you want.”

Nasir said after she learnt of mountaineering through her friends, she had to make her way towards it. “My friends were into mountaineering, that’s how I got to know about it. I then found this institute with internationally certified instructors.”

She said she completed two levels in just three days. “The routine was tough. We had to be up early and wash our faces with cold water, have breakfast by 8am and then leave for mountaineering by 10am with all our equipment.”

Nasir was the only girl at the camp with her younger brother. “Others included some students from LUMS. I was the only girl who was doing both levels at the same time, and the only girl to have done them successfully as well.”

There was, however, a point where Nasir felt like giving up. “I almost gave up because it involved so much, but I convinced myself that I could do it.”

Although her parents have always supported her, her mother sometimes worries about her passion. “I always take her into confidence, but polo, fire breathing and cycling on long routes worry my mother.”

Nasir also has a certificate in cookery. She can make desserts, bakery items and cocktails.

FaceBook WhatsApp
extreme sports mountaineering Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
fatima nasir, pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Anniversary: Hakim Said's Rooh Afza and its secret recipe
Anniversary: Hakim Said’s Rooh Afza and its secret recipe
Sanjay Leela will make a film on Lahore’s Heera Mandi
Sanjay Leela will make a film on Lahore’s Heera Mandi
Twitter celebrates SC decision in Meesha Shafi’s case
Twitter celebrates SC decision in Meesha Shafi’s case
Watch Naseer Turabi explain why he wrote ‘Woh Humsafar Tha’
Watch Naseer Turabi explain why he wrote ‘Woh Humsafar Tha’
Cassettes and vlogs: How India, Pakistan are preserving Sindhi
Cassettes and vlogs: How India, Pakistan are preserving Sindhi
Jawad Ahmad’s tribute to protesting farmers goes viral in India
Jawad Ahmad’s tribute to protesting farmers goes viral in India
Ertugrul actor Celal Al invites his ‘Pakistani brothers’ to Turkey
Ertugrul actor Celal Al invites his ‘Pakistani brothers’ to Turkey
Lahore’s Fatima Nasir will inspire you to climb a mountain
Lahore’s Fatima Nasir will inspire you to climb a mountain
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.