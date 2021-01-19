Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Lady Gaga speaks out against racism

Condemns white supremacy, racial injustice

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Lady Gaga speaks out against racism

Photo: AFP

Lady Gaga dedicated last week her award to the Black community and delivered a powerful speech on white supremacy and racial injustice.

The Shallow songstress was awarded the Yolanda Denise High Ground award for her activism in 2020 when George Floyd was murdered and the “Black Lives Matter” protests broke out across the United States. In a video, Gaga said she is aware of her privileged position and the social responsibility that comes with it.

“I am aware I am before you as Stefani Germanotta, my given name; as Lady Gaga, a famous white woman with the power of a large platform. My racial identity alone centres my whiteness while I’m still very much finding my place in creating Dr King Jr’s beloved community.”

Dedicating her award to the Black community, Gaga said that the Black represent the “best of her nation”.

“Black life matters. Blackness matters. Black joy matters,” she said. “I believe that Black life represents the best of our nation and as white people, I believe we have a responsibility to unlearn, to accept the honest truth about the history of our country, admit that white supremacy makes us unhealthy and change our own behaviours to contribute to a world where freedom is real for everyone.”

Gaga is all set to perform the US national anthem with Jennifer Lopez at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Black Lives Matter lady gaga
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Manto Ke Such, Manto afsaney, saadat hasan manto stories, saadat hasan manto poetry, saadat hasan manto ki kahaniyan, saadat hasan manto quotes in urdu, saadat hasan manto shayari
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
WhatsApp delays privacy changes after global outrage
WhatsApp delays privacy changes after global outrage
Twitter celebrates SC decision in Meesha Shafi’s case
Twitter celebrates SC decision in Meesha Shafi’s case
Ertugrul actor Celal Al invites his ‘Pakistani brothers’ to Turkey
Ertugrul actor Celal Al invites his ‘Pakistani brothers’ to Turkey
Jawad Ahmad’s tribute to protesting farmers goes viral in India
Jawad Ahmad’s tribute to protesting farmers goes viral in India
A reading of Manto’s Ek Zahida, Ek Faahisha
A reading of Manto’s Ek Zahida, Ek Faahisha
Lahore’s Fatima Nasir will inspire you to climb a mountain
Lahore’s Fatima Nasir will inspire you to climb a mountain
Cyclists and boxers—Lyari youth will always find a way
Cyclists and boxers—Lyari youth will always find a way
Lady Gaga speaks out against racism
Lady Gaga speaks out against racism
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.