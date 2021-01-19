Lady Gaga speaks out against racism

Lady Gaga dedicated last week her award to the Black community and delivered a powerful speech on white supremacy and racial injustice.

The Shallow songstress was awarded the Yolanda Denise High Ground award for her activism in 2020 when George Floyd was murdered and the “Black Lives Matter” protests broke out across the United States. In a video, Gaga said she is aware of her privileged position and the social responsibility that comes with it.

“I am aware I am before you as Stefani Germanotta, my given name; as Lady Gaga, a famous white woman with the power of a large platform. My racial identity alone centres my whiteness while I’m still very much finding my place in creating Dr King Jr’s beloved community.”

Dedicating her award to the Black community, Gaga said that the Black represent the “best of her nation”.

“Black life matters. Blackness matters. Black joy matters,” she said. “I believe that Black life represents the best of our nation and as white people, I believe we have a responsibility to unlearn, to accept the honest truth about the history of our country, admit that white supremacy makes us unhealthy and change our own behaviours to contribute to a world where freedom is real for everyone.”

Gaga is all set to perform the US national anthem with Jennifer Lopez at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20.

