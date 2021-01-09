Saturday, January 9, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1442
REPLUG: Hakim Said’s Rooh Afza and its secret blend

The syrup was first manufactured in Delhi in 1907

Posted: Jan 9, 2021
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

On the birthday of Hakim Said, we bring you the history of Rooh Afza. Rooh Afza was first produced by Hamdard’s founder Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed. In 1906, he wanted to create a herbal mix that would help Delhi’s people stay cool in the summer. Following the Partition of India in 1947, Hakim Hafiz Majeed’s younger son, Hakeem Muhammad Said migrated to Pakistan and started a separate Hamdard Company in two rooms in Karachi.

This story was originally published on June 1, 2019

 
