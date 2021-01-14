Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Ertugrul actor Celal Al invites his 'Pakistani brothers' to Turkey

Writes an emotional note on his visit to Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Diriliş: Ertuğrul star Celal Al, who visited Pakistan last week, shared a heartwarming note inviting his “Pakistani brothers” to Turkey. In an Instagram post, Celal informed his fans of his safe arrival in Istanbul and shared memories from his short trip to Pakistan. “From a very nice and very efficient Pakistan trip, we safely arrived in Istanbul,” he wrote. “Under the leadership of my teacher Kemal Tekden, I had very fruitful meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and valuable actors Adnan Siddiqi, Humayun [Saeed] and many other brothers whose names I cannot count.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celal AL (@celalall) Talking about his experience of donating blood for children with thalassemia at the Omair-Sana Foundation and Children’s Hospital in Karachi, Celal said: “And I donated my blood to be worthy of you beautiful brothers. The Turkish people and the State love you very much. We are waiting for you in Turkey.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celal AL (@celalall) He wished he would be able to “hug” his Pakistani brothers the next time he visited Pakistan. “And lastly, we could not hug you fully due to COVID-19, please do not be sorry. I hope if I come to Pakistan again, I will hug you profusely. We are pleased with you and may Allah be pleased with you. If we had a fault, forgive. Well, did you agree with your brother Celal? I hope you are satisfied with us.”
