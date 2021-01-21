Chakiwara to Saeedabad: Karachi’s story in six songs

A jug with a hot pink lid rests on the table. Little dark green teapots contrast with trees painted sea-green on the wall. In the foreground, the man sings, “Come let’s go to Chakiwara”.

Our hearts are exhausted from war

And we have overcome the flames of disunity

Our blood is the same colour

Why, then, should we fight

And listen to the sounds of music here

Football, boxing live in our hearts

Come, let’s go to Chakiwara

Chakiwara is a neighbourhood in Karachi’s Lyari, and it is the mission of Braadri Broadcast to bring its language, colour and music to the screen. And not just Chakiwara’s, but Karachi’s various linguistic and ethnic groups.

Braadri Broadcast produces original music and poetry pieces performed live by folk artists from various ethnicities in Pakistan.

Producer Hamza Jafri has said that they will produce six songs to pay ode to six languages spoken in different parts of the city. The areas are Chakiwara, Saeedabad, Nayaabad Lyari, Shireen Jinah Colony, Paposh Nagar and Pehelwan Goth.

He told Samaa Digital that the project is intended at promoting unity and peace between linguistic groups.

Shireen Jinnah Colony gets a Pushto song, Urdu Qawwali for Paposh Nagar, Punjabi and Pushto for Pehelwan Goth, and Lyari Nayabad will have Sindhi and Kacchi.

Uptil now, Chakiwara has been released in Balochi and Saeedabad Ki Sada in Urdu. Others will be released in the coming days.

In the videos, common people go on about their lives, flipping malpuras, and fixing bikes. The artists work their magic on folk musical instruments, and vocalists sing about their love for their lands.

Chakiwara has been sung by Sohail Baloch, Babar Ali, Adil Baloch and Asim Baloch.

Saeedabad Ki Sada has been sung by Syed Asad Ali.

Volume 1 of the broadcast included music from 10 regional languages and included artists from across Pakistan.

These included Sindhi, Balochi, Pushto, Punjabi, Seraiki, Marwari, Shia, Hindko and Urdu.