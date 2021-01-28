Can you spot the Ajrak in Bakhtawar’s mehndi design?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s mehndi artist Kulsoom has revealed the one special thing she wanted incorporated in her mehndi design.

“She showed me a picture and I copied it,” said Kulsoom. “Then she asked me to add Ajrak to the design.”

Kulsoom said that Bakhtawar chose organic henna, adding that darker colour in pure mehndi may still “produce love” in the relationship. She was referring to the myth about the bond between the bride and groom getting deeper with the darker color of mehndi when it is applied to the bride’s hands.

Photo: Instagram

Bakhtawar is tying the knot with her fiancé Mehmood Chaudhry on January 29, according to a Bilawal House spokesperson. Several politicians, businesspersons and military officials have been invited.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has gifted Bakhtawar a brand new house for her wedding, which has been constructed within Bilawal House.

Bakhtawar’s fiancé Mehmood is the son of Mohammad Younas Chaudhry and Begum Suriya Chaudhary. The family hails from Lahore and lives in Dubai. They manage a range of businesses.

Bakhtawar, who holds a Masters in English from the University of Edinburgh, is an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology.