Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Culture

'2,500 falcons are captured in Pakistan every year'

They cost Rs4m

Posted: Jan 30, 2021
Posted: Jan 30, 2021

Falconry, a sport that employs birds of prey in hunting games, is centuries old. Unfortunately, it comes at the cost of thousands of falcons that are killed during the illegal wildlife trade.

Around eight different species of falcons are found in Pakistan.

Kamran Khan Yousufzai, a passionate falconer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has helped the Customs authorities curb the illegal trade of and recover hundreds of seized falcons. A smuggling bid involving 70 falcons was foiled by the authorities three years ago.

Kamran explains that there is a high demand in the Gulf region for falcons found in Pakistan, where a single falcon can be sold for as high as Rs4 million.   

 
