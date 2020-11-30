Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Kamila Shamsie appointed vice-president of Royal Literature Society

Eight other authors are also vice-presidents

Author Kamila Shamsie has been appointed a vice-president of the Royal Society of Literature along with eight other people.

The other authors are Simon Armitage, Mary Beard, Bernardine Evari, Grace Nichols, Jackie Kay, Blake Morrison, Elif Safak and Colm Toibin.

Shamsie and the others have lifetime voting rights to elect new Fellows.

The Royal Society of Literature is a UK charity for the advancement of literature. It was founded in 1820.

According to its website, the Society gives awards, organises prizes, invites writers to speak from all over the world, and organises public discussions. Its Fellows also visit libraries, schools, universities, and participate in other public forums, including festivals, broadcasting and social media.

Shamsie is a Pakistani writer based in the UK. Born in the early 1970s, she has many accolades to her credit, including the 1999 Prime Minister’s Award for Literature and the Muslim Writers Award in 2009.

In 2019, she was shortlisted for the 2019 International Dublin Literary Award.

