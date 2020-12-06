Sunday, December 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1442
In pictures: Sindh celebrates culture day

It's being celebrated with music and dance

Posted: Dec 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
In pictures: Sindh celebrates culture day

Sindhi culture day - Photo: File

Sindh Culture Day is being celebrated today (Sunday) with music and dance across the province. People are gathering at monuments, on roads and at press clubs to take pictures, socialise and celebrate the rich culture and traditions of Sindh.

Here’s a roundup of some of our favourite pictures posted online.

Children all dressed up in the traditional attire of ajrak and topi. Photo: “RealJawadMalik
Photo: @Hisbanspeaks
Some highlighted the arts and crafts of the province. Photo: Waqar Mirani
A woman prepares the traditional Sindhi quilt rilli – Photo: @NafisaShah

Sindhis have celebrated Sindh Cultural Day or Ekta Day worldwide on the first Sunday of December since 2009 in reaction to criticism met by former president Asif Ali Zardari for wearing a Sindhi cap during an official visit to Afghanistan.

