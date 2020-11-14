Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali today

The festival of lights is back. Hindus across Pakistan are celebrating Diwali today [Saturday] with zeal and love.

In Karachi, the festival started off with morning prayers, specially for peace and progress in the country. Diwali is celebrated over a period of five days.

Hindus visit stalls at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to buy items for the celebrations. Photo: Online

The festivities include decoration of houses and temples with rangoli, lights, flowers and diyas. Special prayers will be held at the temple later tonight followed by distribution of sweets among relatives and friends.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his wishes to Hindus celebrating the festival.

Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020

Diwali is an important religious festival in the Hindu calendar as it marks the day of Lord Rama’s return home after a 14-year exile. The celebrations are marked with fireworks, festive meals and gifts.

Teh Durgah shive Mandir at Circuit House illuminated with lights. Photo: Online

The festivities kick off. Photo: AFP

More diyas. Photo: AFP

The festival symbolizes spiritual uplift amidst darkness. It is associated with Lord Rama’s victory over Raavan.

During the celebrations, temples, homes, shops and office buildings are brightly illuminated since the festival symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

A fusion of colors, rangoli is one of the most loved traditions of the festival. Photo: AFP

The fight fireworks of the night. Photo: Online

The rituals typically last for five days, with the climax occurring on the third day that coincides with the darkest night of the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika.