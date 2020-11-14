Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali today

The festival symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali today

Photo: Online

The festival of lights is back. Hindus across Pakistan are celebrating Diwali today [Saturday] with zeal and love.

In Karachi, the festival started off with morning prayers, specially for peace and progress in the country. Diwali is celebrated over a period of five days.

Hindus visit stalls at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to buy items for the celebrations. Photo: Online

The festivities include decoration of houses and temples with rangoli, lights, flowers and diyas. Special prayers will be held at the temple later tonight followed by distribution of sweets among relatives and friends.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his wishes to Hindus celebrating the festival.

Diwali is an important religious festival in the Hindu calendar as it marks the day of Lord Rama’s return home after a 14-year exile. The celebrations are marked with fireworks, festive meals and gifts.

Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali
Teh Durgah shive Mandir at Circuit House illuminated with lights. Photo: Online
The festival symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness
The festivities kick off. Photo: AFP
Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali
More diyas. Photo: AFP

The festival symbolizes spiritual uplift amidst darkness. It is associated with Lord Rama’s victory over Raavan.

During the celebrations, temples, homes, shops and office buildings are brightly illuminated since the festival symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali
A fusion of colors, rangoli is one of the most loved traditions of the festival. Photo: AFP
Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali
The fight fireworks of the night. Photo: Online

The rituals typically last for five days, with the climax occurring on the third day that coincides with the darkest night of the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika.

FaceBook WhatsApp
diwali hindu
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hindus celebrate diwali, diwali 2020, diwali in pakistan 2020,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Girls like Sabaat’s Anaya are a minority: Mawra Hocane
Girls like Sabaat’s Anaya are a minority: Mawra Hocane
Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali today
Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali today
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.