Girls like Sabaat’s Anaya are a minority: Mawra Hocane

She thinks Pakistani dramas need to show more progressive characters

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: @mawrellous/ Instagram

Actor Mawra Hocane thinks Pakistani drama industry needs to show more progressive characters like Sabaat’s Anaya.  

In HUM TV’s drama Sabaat, she plays Anaya, a strong-headed and independent woman. It was a role that departed from the usual oppressive female characters shown on TV.  

“I wouldn’t say there are many girls like Anaya or they have the kind of freedom that Anaya has from her parents or the kind of trust they have shown in her,” Hocane said, adding that it’s important to have that kind of communication with your parents.  

“The relationship that [Anaya] shared with her parents was very progressive. I think it would have a good impact on parents as well as children to go ahead and share every little detail of their life with their parents,” she said in an interview with BBC Asian Network.

“Because I think nobody loves us more than our parents do, so they can take the best decisions for us, only if we share everything that happens in our lives with them.”

The Aangan star talked about how the character was so close to her life in reality. “I have lived a life like Anaya’s. I have had parents who are very supportive of my career, or whether it’s my career choices, or my decision to study in the middle of having a good career.”

But she realises that girls like Anaya are a minority.   

“I hope we can make more dramas like that, because, of course, even though we are a reflection of our society, we also have a responsibility and our dramas do affect the audiences and their minds.”

Sabaat’s last episode was aired in October. It was written by Kashif Anwar and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri. Its cast includes Sarah Khan, Hocane, Usman Mukhtar, and Ameer Gilani among others.

